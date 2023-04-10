Cuba: parliament’s session convened for its 10th legislature

The Cuban Council of State convened for April 19th, the Constitutive Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP, Parliament), in its 10th Legislature.

The call, scheduled to be held at 9:00 (local time), is made in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and Law No. 127 Electoral Law of July 13, 2019, Granma newspaper published.

The legislative body of the Caribbean nation, when constituted for a new Legislature, elects from among its deputies its president, vice president, secretary and other members of the Council of State.

It also elects the president and vice-president of the Republic; and appoints, at the proposal of the president of the country, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Ministers, the Secretary and other members of the Council of Ministers.