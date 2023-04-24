Cuba to hold Obstetrics and Gynecology Congress

The 18th Congress of the Cuban Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology will be held from May 8th to the 12th in Havana, where delegates will be discussing diagnostic methods and sexual and reproductive health.

The Congress will also address advances in maternal-fetal and perinatal medicine, extremely serious maternal morbidity, maternal mortality and violence against women.

The challenges in reproduction and infertility, minimally invasive surgery, pediatric gynecology, in adolescence, middle and old age will also be subjected to analysis by the participants of the event.

Other topics to be discussed at the Congress will be pelvic floor dysfunctions, pathology of the lower genital tract, high-resolution colposcopy and anoscopy, oncology and breast conditions, in addition to the specialty medical-legal aspects.