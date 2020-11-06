Sancti Spiritus Encourages Vegetable Production in Yaguajay

It is estimated that some 200 tons of vegetables will be produced annually.

(Photo: Jose Luis Camellón / Escambray).

Facilities for the cultivation of vegetables are being locally made in Yaguajay, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, by artists from the Cuban Fund of Cultural Property

The covered cultivation of vegetables will be fostered in the community of Seibabo, Cuban municipality of Yaguajay, with the incorporation of locally made facilities.

Carlos Luna Piedad, general director of the Obdulio Morales Agricultural Company, told Escambray that the facilities are made with recycled alimunium structures by workers from the Cuban Fund of Cultural Property (Fondo Cubano de Bienes Culturales). It is estimated that some 200 tons of vegetables can be produced there annually, mainly tomato, cucumber and pepper.

The mounting of the facilities is considered an important investment for the territory since it will supply state markets and local population in addition to being a source of employment mostly for women.

According to Rafael Durán Delgado, from the Cuban Fund of Cultural Property, it is the first time that artists are involved in such kind of work, but they are helping to find solutions with local resources. They take care of the whole process until the conclusion of the facilities.