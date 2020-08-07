Sancti Spiritus Fosters the Cultivation of Vegetables in Urban Gardens

The quality of the soil favors the cultivation of vegetables. (Phto: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

After having been inactive for a long time, the Celia Sánchez Urban Garden, located in the Olivos 3 neighborhood of Sancti Spiritus, exhibits encouraging results.

The workers of the place overcame what was a pending issue for them and have successfully resumed the task of promoting vegetable production to help meet the needs of the population.

The production of vegetables to help meet the needs of the population. (Photo: Oscar Alfnso Sosa).

This urban garden is provided with a sale shop for the commercialization of its production, as well as fruits and other products coming from local mini-industries.