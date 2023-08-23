On the 63rd anniversary of Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC), the highest authorities of the Communist Party and the Government in this central province held on Wednesday an exchange with local women.

Sancti Spiritus province celebrates Cuban FMC’s anniversary

The meeting was attended by Deivy Perez, member of the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party and its first secretary in the province; Alexis Lorente, governor of the territory, and Maybel Gonzalez, general secretary of the organization in Sancti Spíritus.

Perez noted that “Sancti Spiritus’ women are examples of creative resistance, as worthy daughters of this indomitable, free, independent and sovereign homeland.”

The photographic exhibition Women in Revolution was opened on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary at the Oscar Fernandez-Morera Universal Art Gallery of this patrimonial city.

With a collection of color and large-format snapshots, belonging to a collective of authors, the exhibition shows the work of women in Cuba in different areas and activities of society.

The FMC, founded on August 23, 1960, a few months after the triumph of the Revolution, promotes policies and programs aimed at achieving the full exercise of women’s equality.