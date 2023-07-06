Russia arrests radicals who were planning attacks

Agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained several people on Thursday linked to Ukraine who were planning a terrorist attack.

The FSB and the Investigation Committee managed to disrupt the illegal activity of nationalists who, by the orders of Ukrainian factions, were planning to commit a terrorist crime in the Russian region of Tyumen.

The security body stressed that without specifying the number of detainees, those people were arrested in Isetskoye, some 80 kilometers south of Tyumen in Siberia.

One of the subjects was killed when he put up armed resistance during the operation. The agents found a pistol and a homemade explosive device.

According to the Investigation Committee, the radicals were planning to blow up the infrastructure of the fuel sector in the region.