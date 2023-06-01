Analyzing the breadth of current world-wide data on marine fish changes in recent years, researchers from the University of Glasgow have revealed how fish populations across the Earth’s oceans are responding to rising sea temperatures.

Marine fish are moving towards the poles due to climate change

The latest study has identified that, in response to ocean warming, many marine fish populations are shifting toward the earth’s poles or are moving to deeper waters – all in a bid to stay cool.

For marine life such as fish, the temperature of the surrounding water affects critical functions such as metabolism, growth and reproduction.

Moreover, marine species often have a very narrow liveable temperature range making even small differences in the water impossible to cope with.

As a result, marine life changes caused by global warming have been up to seven-fold faster than animal responses on land.

Over the last century, global warming has had substantial impacts on marine ecosystems, with fish species disappearing altogether from some locations.

In some cases, marine fish may be able to adapt and change aspects of their biology in order to adapt to warmer conditions. In many cases, however, a change in the geographical range may be the only means of coping with rapid warming.

This latest study examined data on 115 species spanning all major oceanic regions, totaling 595 marine fish population responses to rising sea temperatures – the first time such a comprehensive global analysis has been undertaken.

Carolin Dahms, lead author on the study, said: “We observed a striking trend wherewith species living in areas that are warming faster are also showing the most rapid shifts in their geographical distributions.

Professor Shaun Killen, senior author of the study, said: “While relocation to cooler water may allow these species to persist in the short-term, it remains to be seen how food-webs and ecosystems will be affected by these changes.

“If the prey of these species don’t also move, or if these species become an invasive disturbance in their new location, there could be serious consequences down the road.”