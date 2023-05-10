José Martí International Colloquium underway in Havana

The International Colloquium. José Martí. A man of all times, begins on Wednesday the first of its three-day sessions in Havana, with the attendance of scholars of his work from Argentina, Cuba, the United States, Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico, both in person and virtually.

The deliberations will be held until next Friday at the Center for Martí Studies, announced its organizing committee, which dedicates it to pay tribute to the 70th anniversary of the assaults, in the east of the country, to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, on July 26, 1953 by young people led by the lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz.

Also to the centenary of the creation on November 3, 1923 of the José Martí Popular University, which operated until 1927 on the campus of the University of Havana, under the initiative of student leader Julio Antonio Mella (1903-1929) and other prominent revolutionaries of the time.

Likewise, the 100th anniversary of the birth of Fina García Marruz, the prominent Cuban intellectual (1923-2022) and founder of the Center for Martí Studies, together with her partner in life, Master Cintio Vitier (1921 – 2009), Cuban poet, critic and historian.

The figure of Pablo González Casanova (1922-2023), an outstanding Mexican intellectual who in 2003 was awarded the José Martí International Prize by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for his defense of the identity of the indigenous peoples of Latin America, will also be evoked.

The sponsors of the International Colloquium. José Martí. A man of all times, consider that 170 years after the birth of Cuba’s Apostle, professionals in the social sciences, humanities and Marti scholars from Cuba and the world, will offer multiple views on a wide range of topics.

They pointed out that the latter are proof that, from different locations and perspectives, there is still much to be investigated and discovered about the life and work of the most universal of Cubans.