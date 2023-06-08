Cuba convenes 39th edition of Havana International Fair

Authorities convened Thursday the 39th edition of the Havana International Fair, FIHAV 2023, Cuba’s most important trade fair, to be open from November 6 to 11.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ricardo Cabrisas, who is also the President of the Organizing Committee, signs the official press release of the call, which unveils attention from the global business sector.

Organized at the EXPOCUBA fairgrounds, it is the leading event in the country because it presents investment opportunities and economic development prospects in Cuba.

This event, taking place since 1983, is an excellent business platform for new companies and those already established, the Organizing Committee stated.

It recalled that FIHAV 2022, held after two years of fighting against Covid-19, had a successful outcome because companies from more than 60 countries, about 20 official delegations, and 30 Chambers of Commerce were represented.

The 6th Investment Forum will take place as part of the FIHAV, an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Cuban and foreign entrepreneurs, potential foreign investors and exchange ideas.