Solidarity with Cuba in US Congress

The US Congress will receive the visit of representatives of the National Cuba Solidarity Network on Thursday, as part of the actions that will conclude next Sunday with a protest in front of the White House.

Network Co-President Cheryl LaBash told Prensa Latina that on Thursday, during the morning, they will knock on the doors of members of the Senate with the request that gives name to the #Offthelist campaign, which demands to remove Cuba from the list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.

It also includes a reminder to President Joe Biden to lift all US coercive measures against the Cuban people.

The peaceful demonstration on June 25 will be the culmination of seven days of events across the country.

It will also be part of the caravans against the blockade against Cuba that for more than two years have been held on the last weekend of every month, inspired by the Bridges of Love movement.