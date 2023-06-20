Sancti Spíritus is prepared for hurricane season

The province’s top authorities responded to recommendations made by Major General Ramon Pardo Guerra, Chief of the National Civil Defense’s General Staff, who assessed the preparations for the hurricane season on Tuesday.
Pardo Guerra explained that the experience in facing hurricanes, heavy rains, and other actions during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and to protect the population is taken into consideration in the updated measures.
The governor pointed out that prevention is essential to protect people, properties, and resources, including the State’s resources, on time.
