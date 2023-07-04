Cuba hosts G-77 and China meeting on environment

Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuban President, welcomed the participants of the 14th International Convention on Environment and Development, which gathers authorities of the G-77 and China from today until July 7.

On Tweeter, he welcomed the high authorities of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of the member countries of the integration block, who will discuss the crucial issue in favor of climate, environment and the promotion of sustainable development.

The temporal president of the group of 77 plus China also stressed that the event will allow closer cooperation on sustainable practices, inclusive economic growth and environmental protection, and at the same time will be an extraordinary opportunity for the future.

Researchers, authorities, educators, specialists, managers, entrepreneurs, professionals, producers and other people working for the sustainability of our planet will be present at the meeting, said the Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Montoya, on Twitter.

The meeting will be devoted to sustainable, inclusive and resistant development, with more science and innovation towards a healthy and balanced environment, Montoya explained.

The group since it was founded in 1964 within the Non-Aligned Movement, has enormous challenges for the development of its nations, which together represent 80 percent of the world’s population and more than two-thirds of the United Nations membership.