Cuban president evokes Nelson Mandela on his arrival in South Africa

“We are already in the homeland of our dear friend Nelson Mandela,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on Tuesday on his Ex account, after arriving in South Africa.

In his message, the Cuban leader recalled that Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz described Nelson Mandela as a brilliant and extraordinary leader, symbol of the freedom of Africa and the world.

The president also recalled the feelings of brotherhood and solidarity that inspire relations between South Africa and the largest Antillean island.

Diaz-Canel arrived Tuesday in South Africa from Angola, where he has been on an official visit since Sunday, leading a delegation of his country.

Accompanying the dignitary are Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs; José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, and Emilio Lozada, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, among other officials.

The Cuban president will attend the Brics Summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in the city of Johannesburg, representing the Group of 77 + China, an organization of which Cuba is president pro tempore.

Díaz-Canel is on a tour of several African countries during which he will also visit Mozambique and Namibia.