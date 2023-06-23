Cuba hosts international music festival

National and foreign artists will mix their art on stage at the “Un Puente hacia La Habana” (A Bridge to Havana) International Festival, to take place in this capital from this Friday to June 25.

«Un puente hacia La Habana» con mucha y buena música

Under the slogan “Producing Emotions,” the 11th edition of this Festival will bring together leading exponents of Cuban and international music scene on the stage at Havana’s Jose Antonio Echeverria 500 Club.

Although the event has an itinerant nature given its extension to several Cuban provinces, including Pinar del Río, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, or Villa Clara, performances will be this time in the Vedado neighborhood of this capital.

We tried to make international guests feel the colors of the country’s center and west regions. Due to logistical problems and to honor this city, we decided to hold it here, Jorge Luis Robaina, founder and director of the project, exclusively told Prensa Latina.

Robaina, who is also the director of Karamba band, stated that the Festival is a sample of Cuban musical identity, which will mix, for the first time, the usual alternative genre with others of equal importance within the national scene.

Cuba’s state-owned record company EGREM, 360 Producciones, and the Plaza de la Revolución Municipal Management, among others, sponsor the event.