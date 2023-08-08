Tribute paid to Cuban diplomats murdered by Argentinean dictatorship

Cuban workers and diplomats in Argentina are paying tribute here on Wednesday to their compatriots Jesús Cejas and Crescencio Galañena, who were assassinated during the last military dictatorship in this country (1976-1983).

The documentary “Tramas del Plan Condor” (Plots of the Condor Plan), directed by Federico Palazzo, will be screened as part of the events. The film describes part of the investigations into the crimes committed during that period.

Forty-seven years ago, the young diplomats were abducted a few steps away from the Cuban Embassy by a task group of the regime and were assassinated at the Automotores Orletti clandestine detention and torture center, one of several that functioned as extermination sites.

Nearly four decades later, in June 2012, Galañena’s remains were found in a 200-liter metal tank filled with cement in an abandoned lot in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Virreyes.

Jesús Cejas’s remains were found a year later.

In April 2022, the Argentinean judiciary ordered the delivery of four tanks found in 2012 and 2013 with skeletal remains of victims of the dictatorial regime to the National Memory Archive.