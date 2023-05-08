Priority given to the application of technologies in Cuba’s tourism

Ramon Pomes, head of Cuba’s Program of Science, Technique and Innovation in Tourism, highlighted today the relevance of the application of advances in the recovery and development of the sector.

Pomes holds this position in the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) of this country and is convinced of the need for new concepts when structuring the programs of the travel industry in Cuba.

Precisely, the expert recently intervened (May 5-Havana Convention Palace) at the meeting of tourism ministers of the Group of 77 plus China, based on the intention of the United Nations to promote the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

This global purpose appears in the context of a world emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, with war conflicts and coercive measures.

He said that that meeting outlined a group of vital lines, not only to recover the levels of tourism flows of 2019, but to advance much more in tourism development, especially for nations to become a driving force of their economies.

He reminded that by 2023, according to World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) forecasts, 85 to 90 percent of the tourism flows of four years ago should be achieved, but this recovery is not symmetrical for the regions. This requires a great deal of effort in areas such as quality promotion, which will allow recovery and progress in this sphere.