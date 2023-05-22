Cuba reaffirms willingness to contribute to peoples´ health, life

Cuban Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal on Monday reaffirmed his country’s willingness to continue contributing to peoples´ health and life, wherever medical services and experiences are required.

This was stated by Minister Portal while speaking at Monday’s session of the 76th World Health Assembly, which will be held through May 30 in Geneva, Switzerland, after sharing distinctive elements of the Cuban health system, characterized by a profound concept of solidarity and universal coverage.

“We ratify to the international community Cuba’s willingness to continue contributing to the health and life of the peoples, wherever our services and experiences are needed,” Portal remarked.

Portal detailed that over 600,000 Cuban health collaborators have provided medical services in 164 countries during the last 60 years.

In this scenario, he stressed the pressing need to strengthen and improve countries´ health systems.

These are challenges, he said, in which we are forced to continue working on in order to achieve real access to health services for all people.