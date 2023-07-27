Díaz-Canel at Moncada: We can turn setbacks into victories

Communist Party First Secretary and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Wednesday that setbacks can be turned into victories, as he closed the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada Barracks.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

In his remarks, the Cuban leader alluded to that resounding prediction by Fidel Castro, who led the young combatants on July 26, the daring attack on the military fortress which, after its momentary failure, meant the beginning of the decisive stage for the revolutionary triumph.

He referred to the intensification of the U.S. government’s hostility, expressed in five main harassments, from the arbitrary inclusion of Cuba among the countries that support terrorism, which has become an obstacle to economic transactions with the world.

The application of title three of the Helms-Burton Act, aimed at hindering foreign investment, was another of the harmful and opportunistic practices mentioned, as well as the persecution of fuel supply in a clear violation of international law that affects life in the nation.

The other two imperial measures listed by the president were the attempt to discredit the Cuban medical collaboration in the world and affect the income from that source, as well as the prohibitions for the relationship of the U.S. tourism sector with its counterpart in the country.

Díaz-Canel said that those who accuse the government of dictatorship should take a closer look at the history of murders and tortures that took place after the assault, when only six young people fell in combat and 55 were mercilessly killed during a week that filled the city with horror.

The fight against hatred, violence and enemy perversity, together with the eagerness to reach levels of prosperity and economic development were enunciated by the president as other Moncadas that are the responsibility of the current generations of Cubans.

When thanking the participation of solidarity activists from several countries in the event, he considered that this accompaniment is also part of the resistance of the Revolution, in the midst of difficult circumstances.

The results achieved by this province and those of Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Matanzas and Ciego de Avila indicate that progress is being made, but without ignoring the dissatisfaction of the population and the need to improve management in all areas, said Díaz-Canel.

No better sign to accompany such a glorious day than the sunrise illuminating the old military polygon, as the early dawn progressed during which the commemoration began, precisely at the same local time, 05:15, of the beginning of that action.