Cuba is working for a future with energy sovereignty, said yesterday the director of Planning and Strategy of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Ramses Montes, who participated today in a meeting of experts in the Ecuadorian capital.

Although the specialist acknowledged that the island is experiencing a contingency in electricity generation, he confirmed that in the middle and long terms it is planned to make a transition to renewable sources, mainly solar and wind.

We are working to materialize businesses that as of 2024 will allow at least a thousand megawatts of photovoltaic energy, would contribute to sustainability and security in the country’s electricity generation, because neither the wind nor the sun will be able to block us, Montes said in an interview with Prensa Latina.

On Cuba’s participation in the 59th Board of Experts of the Latin American Energy Organization (Olade), he said it is an important space for the nation, because it allows to be part of integration mechanisms with possibilities to help achieve funding and implement projects.

The entire region is in a process of transition towards renewable energies, like the rest of the world, and for us, it will be a strength to have the support of nations in the area and to be able to offer them our experience as well, said the Cuban expert.

According to him, the idea is to be much more efficient and achieve the transition faster. As part of this process, he also referred to the need to progressively switch to the use of electric vehicles for mobility, whose energy consumption in the long run is lower than that represented by fuel imports.

According to Montes, in comparison with 2022, this summer in Cuba, there have been fewer problems with the electricity service, despite the record increase in consumption in the midst of high temperatures in the Caribbean nation.