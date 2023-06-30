Tribute to Cuba’s independence hero to be held at birth house

Several activities will be held today at the Major General Serafín Sánchez Birthplace Museum, located in this patrimonial city of Cuba, to celebrate the 177th anniversary of the birth of this 19th century independence hero.

Major General Serafín Sánchez

The exhibition of the month entitled Mi querido Serafín will be inaugurated this Friday at the house where Serafín Gualberto Sánchez Valdivia was born on July 2, 1846, according to the program, to which Prensa Latina had access.

There, in what was considered a modest building for the wealth of the family, located in the then San Rafael Street (today Céspedes), the first son of the marriage between Don José Joaquín Sánchez Marín and Doña Isabel María de Valdivia y de Salas was born.

Objects, letters, photos and documents, in addition to his life and work, will be at the core of this presentation to the public, eager to know more about the “paladín espirituano” who fought for the freedom of his homeland until he fell in combat for it.

The Exhibition “Weapons that Made History” will be inaugurated on the same day, where the collection of weapons and machetes treasured by the house related to the man who was also a teacher, agrimensor, writer and journalist will be exhibited.