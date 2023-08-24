Benny Moré is remembered in Cuba

The Benny Moré Salón Rosado de la Tropical, which bears the name of the Cuban musician known as “Bárbaro del ritmo,” will celebrate his birthday on August 24, it was announced in Havana.

On Thursday, the Havana dance hall will celebrate with the Benny Moré Giant Band and outstanding son (typical Cuban musical genre) musicians, as well as live traditional Cuban music groups, according to La Papeleta website.

Bartolomé Maximiliano Moré Gutiérrez, better known artistically as Benny Moré, was born on August 24, 1919, in Lajas, in central Cuba, and died on February 19, 1963.

He was a renowned singer and composer, had an innate musical sense and was gifted with a fluid tenor voice that he colored and phrased with great expressiveness.

An idol of dancers, his repertoire covered all Cuban musical genres.