With the departure of flight CU361 from the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, Cubana de Aviación resumed its operations between Argentina and Cuba today.

Cubana de Aviacion connects Argentina and Cuba again

Travel agents and passengers from both nations boarded the A340 aircraft, with a capacity for 275 passengers, at the airfield located in Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires, and departed around 11:00 local time, with a direct route to Cayo Coco, in Ciego de Avila.

The route has Havana as its final destination and will be covered with a weekly frequency.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the general manager of that company in Argentina, Venus Rodriguez, said that as part of the celebrations for the restarting of operations, the third passenger, number 37, was awarded today; for the number of years Cubana has been in this nation; and the 50th passenger, for the five decades of diplomatic relations between the two States.

We are very happy. The inaugural flight arrived 20 minutes early at Ezeiza. Passengers have high expectations and are very happy. Here at the airport, everything went very well, Cuba is back, we are flying with you and for you,” she said.

For his part, Mariano Rateni, from Julia Tour’s commercial department, explained to this agency that he is traveling as part of a group of tour operators and agents who will be touring Cuba’s main destinations.

We have no doubt that the operation will be sustained over time. On this occasion, representatives from all over Argentina will visit the keys, Varadero and Havana. We will be able to offer a package that includes the airline’s services, he said.

Among other aspects, the Argentines are attracted by Cuban culture, the hotels, the beaches free of sargasso and the attractions of the island’s capital, he added.

Meanwhile, Havanatur’s air operations specialist, Diana Baggio, emphasized the importance of having a direct flight to Cayo Coco.

We were waiting for it. It was what we needed to be able to sell everything about Cuba and the packages we had ready. We have high expectations. The agents are very enthusiastic and we want everything to go well, she said.

In turn, Edgardo Meccia assured that they are “very excited and eager to get to know the beaches and the people, above all”.

We are happy to be part of this trip. Cuba’s human warmth is unique. We will return happy after having enjoyed a lot, he assured.