US Administration to Analyze Biden’s Proposal Concerning Immigrants

Joe Biden administration and congressional Democrats formally introduced the US Citizenship Act of 2021 on Thursday, a sweeping immigration bill backed by the US president that, if approved, would offer a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the US with no legal status.

The bill´s lead sponsors –Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif.- unveiled the legislation in the Senate and the House.



According to The Hill, the reform bill represents Biden’s proposal to make major changes to a system in which Republicans and Democrats agree on the need to reform it, but they are clearly divided on how to do it.



While Democrats hold thin majorities in both chambers of Congress, the legislation would require a minimum of 10 Republican votes to defeat a Senate filibuster and move the bill to a vote, The Hill reported.



One of the groups benefiting from the proposed immigration reform bill would be the so-called ‘dreamers’, young people who illegally entered the United States with their relatives as they were minors, so such an initiative would enable them to have permanent residence in the North American nation.



Under Barack Obama, this group (Dreamers) of about 700,000 young people – mostly Latin American origin – benefited from a protection statute that Donald Trump tried to cancel in a judicial dispute.



Democrats’ proposed bill also seeks to provide permanent residence to people benefiting from Temporary Protected Status, which prevents citizens of countries affected by natural disasters or armed conflict and farmworkers who can show some backward-looking work history in the United States from being deported.



The immigration reform bill is registered after Biden signed a number of important measures to change Trump’s policies, such as terminating the state of emergency at the southern border and prompted a new asylum process.



In fact, the US government on Thursday announced that it ordered the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service to limit detentions and expulsions of irregular immigrants to focus on people who constitute a risk to homeland security.