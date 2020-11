Suspension bridge over the Agabama river, November 10th, early morning.

(Photo: Edelso Valero / Facebook).

The heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Eta produced floodings throughout the territory of Sancti Spiritus on Tuesday

La Paloma section of the Sancti Sipiritus-Trinidad road. (Photo: Yoan Pérez / Escambray).

Flooding in the town of Casilda, municipality of Trinidad. (Photo: Juan Carlos Naranjo / Facebook).

The Agabama river flooded the town of the same name. (Photo: Yenier Gilbert / Facebook).

Bridge over the Agabama river on the Sancti Spiritus-Trinidad road. (Photo: Denis Díaz).

Bridge over Zaza river linking the city of Sancti Spiritus with Zaza del Medio town. (Photo: Ernesto Jaivaloca / Facebook).