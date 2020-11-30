Iran Finds Clues on Murderers of Nuclear Scientist

Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami has said that no atrocity, terror or stupid act will go unanswered. (Photo taken from www.tehrantimes.com).

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced it has found clues on the murderers of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which it will later make known to the public.

Condolences were also sent to Fakhrizadeh’s family and friends by means of the statement, reproduced by the Mehr news agency. The Iranian nuclear physicist died in a hospital last Friday after being shot by terrorists in the city of Absard, Tehran province.



Several of the members of the scientist’s security team suffered injuries and are still hospitalized.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured that this crime will not go unpunished, although the response will be executed in due time and in a timely and adequate manner.



In the president’s opinion, the brutal assassination confirms the fear of Iran’s enemies of a reduction in pressure against the Islamic Republic and changes in the global situation.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mohammad Yavad Zarif asserted that the indications lead to another conspiracy by Israel with the support of terrorists.



Fajrizade is not the first Iranian nuclear scientist to suffer from US-Israeli hostility, as others have died in similar circumstances under the leadership of Israel’s intelligence service (Mossad) and the US Central Intelligence Agency.