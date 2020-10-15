Cuba: Varadero Ready for International Tourism

The wonderful beach continues to be a safe tourism destination.

(Photo taken from www.hotelcuba.com).

The largest and most important beach resort in Cuba is ready to resume operations with international tourists, including adequate sanitary protocols to avoid Covid-19 contagion.

Following a forced seven-month commercial break due to the global health situation caused by the coronavirus, Varadero shows a renewed image and extensive improvements in the tourism product.

According to the delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the province of Matanzas, Ivis Fernandez, Cubanacan, Gaviota, Gran Caribe and Islazul hotel groups worked on technological systems, maintenance and other tasks, which allows a reopening in better conditions.

Varadero beach is visited every year by thousands of foreign tourists.

(Photo taken from https://www.hotelcuba.com).

‘Varadero is a safe destination. We know the role of tourism in the development of the nation and this opening is going to be loaded with excellent performance’, she said.



The MINTUR delegate stressed that numerous actions were undertaken in the town aimed at improving the image, especially in gardening and, in a general sense, it will enter the coming winter stage with newly designed products.



