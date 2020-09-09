Two Cuban Beaches Chosen among World’s Best

Paraiso Beach in Cayo Largo del Sur. (Photo taken from Tripadvisor).

The Meliá International Hotels company included the Cuban beaches of Varadero and Paraiso (Cayo Largo del Sur) among the best in the world based on criteria from the TripAdvisor website.



Francisco Camps, commercial director of Melia Cuba, said these resorts appear in TripAdvisor’s preference lists for 2020, which has attracted the attention of both vacationers and professionals in the travel sector.



The Spanish executive acknowledged that such ranking is a recognition of Cuba as one of the most beautiful and safe tourist destinations worldwide.



A group of important Cuban hotels operated by the Meliá group were reopened for domestic touristss last July, following health protocols established to face Covid-19, as pointed out by the chain.

Varadero Beach in Matanzas. (Photo taken from Tripadvisor).

Canadian vacation flights to the Caribbean island began recently, in particular to the keys in the northern-central part of Cuba, especially Cayo Coco, where Meliá operates a number of hotels.



Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels, noted that Cuba is an important destination for tourist recovery, adding that it stands out as a destination for recovery, as its island status offers more possibilities for epidemiological control.



Meliá is the Spanish hotel chain with the largest presence in Cuba, operating 39 establishments throughout the country.