Colombian Islands on Disaster Situation after Iota

The Government of Colombia declared the San Andres archipelago, Providencia and Santa Catalina a disaster area for a year, due to damage caused by Hurricane Iota.

Under Decree 1472, authorities are seeking to speed up renovation and reconstruction in the most battered areas of that department, while they are contemplating that, without prior clearance, they can introduce the much-needed imported elements and goods.



This measure forces the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management to draw up a Specific Plan of Action to handle the situation, which must take into account humanitarian aid (food, toiletries, beds, among others). In addition, it calls to consider shelters, health coverage, drinking water, house reconstruction, economic recovery, emergency works, public services and early alerts.



On Monday, Category 5 Hurricane Iota, the top level in the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall on the archipelago.



President Ivan Duque and his cabinet were not ready to handle a disaster like this one, which, according to official reports. The hurricane damaged 98 percent of the infrastructure. Two people were reported missing.