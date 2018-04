More than 26 300 people from Sancti Spiritus are currently working in the non-state sector. At the end of last year, tax collection exceeds 180 million pesos

Although figures could be higher —if one takes into account that in Sancti Spiritus, like in the rest of the country, nearly thirty activities are banned for the moment—, non-state practice keeps growing in the territory, where more that 26 300 people currently work on their own.