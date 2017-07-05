Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » July 2017 » Home, Sancti Spíritus/

Self-employment Continues to Rise in Sancti Spiritus

.
Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, selfemployment, non-state workers, non-state sector

Self-employment represents about 11% of the persons employed in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray)

Self-employment continues to grow in Sancti Spiritus, where a total of 24,985 people work in one or more activities, the highest figure since 2010.

According to sources from the National Office of Tax Administration (ONAT) in this central Cuban province, the granting of licenses amounts to almost 25,490, since people can apply for more than one activity.  

 

Self-employment Reveals Positive Results in Sancti Spiritus

 

 

This type of employment, which currently represents about 11% of the persons employed in this territory, included less than 9,500 people in 2010, a year marked by the sustained rise of the non-state sector when measures were approved to make it more flexible and to expand it.

In addition to the increase in the number of self-employed people, local budget has been enlarged with the collection of taxes, which reports more than 104 million pesos this year, according to ONAT statistics.

Published under: , , ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.