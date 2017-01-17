Milagro Sala was arrested on January 16 when she was heading a protest against the changes imposed by the Governor of the Argentinean province of Jujuy

Cuts to streets and marches in several points of the nation have been registered Monday to demand the release of indigenous social leader Milagro Sala, a leader of the organization called Tupac Amaru, after a year of her arrest.

Milagro Sala, a parliamentary representative for Mercosur, was arrested on January 16, 2016 under the accusation on incitation to violence, when she was heading a protest against the changes imposed by the Governor of the Argentinean province of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, on the cooperative system and programs.

Other accusations, such as irregularity on administrating funds destined to home construction and others, have been added.

Sala has been judicially processed twice. The first time she was sentenced to 3 years of prison, in 2009, and fined by 1,800 dollars. Also, she was barred to occupy public posts in social institutions or associations for three years.

A press conference was made Monday morning in the head office of Tupac Amaru in the capital, at which there was political leaders and human rights.

The president of local female organization Madres de la Plaza de Mayo (Square of May), Nora Cortiñas, aimed that ‘this arbitrary measurement, with the entire support of the government, is one more sample of violation of the human rights that registers for one year in which, we have had a regression in human rights’.