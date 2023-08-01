Cuba marks World Breastfeeding Week

Cuba is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week on Tuesday with the premise that mother’s milk is the best food for a baby’s life.

Experts from the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) office here agreed that breastfeeding is a baby’s first vaccine and the best protection they have against diseases.

They stated that it is not a matter of a single day; it concerns us 365 days a year. It is a child’s right; hence, it is inadmissible that a child is deprived of breastfeeding before six months of age.

Breastfeeding is included in the goals of the 2020-2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; it is exclusive for all babies up to six months of age, but it can be extended up to two years, they noted.

The support of the family, workplaces, health institutions, and communities is needed to succeed in such an endeavor.

World Breastfeeding Day is not a goal, so we expect to find lifelong benefits for the baby, the mother, and the healthcare system.