UNICEF warns about increased violence against children worldwide

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned in Lebanon on Friday about the recent increase in violence against children.

On its Twitter account, the UN agency denounced sexual assaults, rapes and kidnappings of infants, especially girls.

UNICEF strongly condemned all forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation of children, and called on the media to protect the right to privacy of the youngest and refrain from publishing the names and photos of the victims of violence.

It also noted the importance of not creating barriers for other affected people to report violence due to fear of stigmatization.

A report released by the Fund in mid-June expressed concern about the impact of the crisis on children’s access to education and mental health.

According to UNICEF, nearly nine out of ten Lebanese households do not have enough money to buy essential items, forcing them to resort to extreme measures to cope with hardships.

Moreover, 15 percent of families suspended their children’s education and 52 percent reduced spending, compared to 38 a year ago.