Sancti Spíritus will host a summer school focused on social development

The University of Sancti Spiritus Jose Marti Perez ( UNISS) will host June 5-10 a summer school to be attended by representatives from nearly twenty countries, with the aim of exchanging experiences on training and professional preparation focused on a greater contribution to innovation and transformation of the economy and society.

Under the title Initial and Continuing Vocational Training in the World – International Cooperation and South-South North Partnership for Innovation, the initiative, financed by the German Academic Exchange Service and organized by the Technical Universities of Berlin and this region, promotes among students and pedagogues the most successful practices for a better prepared company.

PhD in Sciences Estefan Wolf, associate professor at the Technical University of Berlin, said in a recent press conference that the most important point of this collaboration that has been extended for 20 years revolves around the Center for Energy and Industrial Processes Studies of the Uniss itself, a site considered one of the standard-bearers of the use of renewable sources in Cuba.

According to the organizers, participants from Cuba and Germany will be joined, for example, by others from Bolivia, Egypt, Chile, Vietnam and Brazil.

Currently, this center has more than 70 agreements and MOUs with institutions in Spain, France, Mexico and Argentina.