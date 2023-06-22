The search for a lost submarine in the Atlantic Ocean since last Sunday was expanded on Thursday with the addition of a French ship, which deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to scan the seabed.

After four days, lives of people on missing submarine still in danger

The US Coast Guard Northeast District tweeted that the vessel L’Atalante had arrived in the area and had just deployed its ROV, with which they hope to find the five people on board alive.

However, as the search area expands, fears are growing that oxygen is already depleted on the submarine, which set out on an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic liner approximately 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The Titan is believed to have carried enough oxygen to last for 96 hours, which means that it could run out of oxygen today.

Rescuers are turning their attention to a remote area in the north Atlantic, where underwater thumping noises were detected on Wednesday.

“We’re looking for where the sounds are. That’s all we can do at this point,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Fredrick said.