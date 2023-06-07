Silvio Rodríguez closed the Isla Verde festival with pure music

Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez closed the First Isla Verde Caribbean Film and Environment Festival, a concert that still resounds on the southern Isla de la Juventud.

In the Presidio Modelo National Monument, of that special municipality of Cuba, Silvio sang the day before before a multitude of followers, after little more than 20 years without performing in Pinero territory.

He accompanied the troubadour by the flutist and clarinetist Niurka González and other musicians who made the public enjoy the presentation, the culmination of an event held from May 31 to June 5.

On Instagram, the Festival highlighted that Silvio has been contributing to the issue of environmental conservation for years.

Along with the Ariguanabo Foundation, the singer-songwriter has contributed to cleaning the homonymous river in his native municipality, San Antonio de los Baños, added the post on the social network.

Among many other activities, this First Isla Verde Caribbean Film and Environment Festival included a posthumous tribute to the Cuban singer Osmel Francis, who collaborated with sustained work to preserve the environment.

The event directed by the popular actor and filmmaker Jorge Perugorría was also conceived to join the path of turning Cuba into a beacon of environmental conservation in the region, while promoting local development projects.

While maintaining its cinematographic profile with screenings of documentaries and films, according to organizers, the annual event also aims to create social awareness towards the preservation of the environment and healthy environments.