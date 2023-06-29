Russia confirms resumption of regular flights to Cuba

Russia’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on Wednesday confirmed regular direct flights to Cuba will be resumed as of July 1.

According to Zakharova, regular direct flights to Cuba will be operated by Aeroflot’s subsidiary, Rossiya Airlines, and are contextualized in the ongoing development of Russia’s air connection with other nations despite Western sanctions.

“We´re deeply convinced this decision, taken on the basis of strategic partnership relations, will bring Cuba even closer,” added Zakharova.

“Undoubtedly, this will give a new impetus to our humanitarian and business ties, and will help to restore the Russian tourist flow to the hospitable and so familiar to our citizens island of freedom,” the diplomat concluded.