Díaz-Canel wishes Pope Francis a quick recovery

Díaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account about the affection by the Cuban people for the Pope, 87, who underwent surgery for an incarcerated incisional hernia resulting from previous laparotomic surgeries performed in recent years, according to a medical report.

The Holy Father is recovering well and had a good night’s sleep, surgeon Stefano Alfieri said.

The doctor stated that the Pope “is doing well, is awake, and alert; he has already made his first joke. I spoke with him 10 minutes ago, and he joked with me and asked me, when will we do the third?”

It is the second operation performed on Francis by Alfieri, who is the director of the Department of Abdominal and Endocrine Metabolic Medical and Surgical Sciences at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. He operated on the Pope for the first time in July 2021 for diverticular stenosis of the sigmoid, resulting in the removal of part of the colon.