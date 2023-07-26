At 5:00 a.m. the city of Santiago de Cuba breaks its stillness. The poem “La mañana de la Santa Ana” (The morning of Santa Ana) makes the skin crawl, resounding among the bullet traces of the Moncada, in this open-air stage.

Celebrations in Santiago for 70th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada with Raul and Diaz-Canel

The presidency is already in place: reenacting that Santa Ana morning, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Assembly President Esteban Lazo Hernández and Commander Ramiro Valdés Menéndez are some of the faces in the front row.

Seven decades later, we return to the same place. The National Rebellion Day ceremony begins in Santiago de Cuba.

A video mapping recalls the events and, one by one, on the Moncada, the faces of the martyrs of the heroic deed appear.