Over 170,000 Cuban students to guard ballot boxes during elections

Some 175,600 students in Cuba will guard the ballot boxes during the national elections on Sunday, the Juventud Rebelde newspaper reported.

The president of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization, Lianet Pazo, described the choldren’s participation in the electoral process as an expression of the present and future of the Cuban Revolution.

The top leader of the organization that brings together Cuba’s elementary and junior high school students, highlighted the responsibility and pride with which children are involved in this process.

She emphasized that their participation is a sign of democracy in Cuba’s electoral system of Cuba, unlike other countries where the polls are protected by the military.

Pazo explained that the pioneers have visited homes to summon the population to exercise their right to vote, and in their schools they have held special morning events, and explanatory activities about the national elections.

Since the conception of the current electoral system by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the presence of students represents a symbol of confidence in the new generations and of the peaceful atmosphere in which voting takes place.

On Sunday, 470 parliamentary candidates will be voted for the 10th Legislature of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), which will elect the members of the Council of State, the president and vice president of the Republic.