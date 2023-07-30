Cuba mourns the death of Jesús Abreu, founder of Los Papines

The Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNAEC) lamented on Saturday the death of prominent musician Jesús María Abreu Hernández, member of Los Papines.

On its Twitter account, the organization issued a message showing regret for the passing of the relevant percussionist and founder of one of the best-known rumberas groups in Cuba and abroad.

“Abreu bequeaths us his important work in the promotion and safeguarding of Cuban music,” adds Uneac.

From the #UNEAC, we mourn the passing of Jesús María Abreu, outstanding percussionist and founder of Los Papines, emblematic group in the field of Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean percussion. Abreu bequeaths us his important work in the promotion and safeguarding of Cuban music. pic.twitter.com/LNCGf47TIq

Jesús María Abreu Hernández, last living member and founder of the emblematic Cuban group Los Papines, was born in Havana on March 14, 1945. He always defended Cuban rumba, its elements and tradition.

Abreu Hernández died in the Canary Islands where he was working.