The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, began an official visit to Cuba on Wednesday, the last stop on his tour of Latin America. The Iranian president arrived at Jose Marti International Airport at 9:30 p.m. local time and was received by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Iranian president arrives in Cuba to begin official visit

During his stay in this nation, the Persian president will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country.

This is the first visit made by the Iranian head of state to Cuba since he assumed the presidency of his country in 2021. Cuba and Iran maintain a relationship of more than 40 years, since their reestablishment on August 8, 1979.

The ties between the parties are deeply marked by the imprint of the historical leaders of both nations, Fidel Castro and Ayatollah Khomeini, respectively.

In more than four decades, several bilateral agreements and exchanges have been signed and consolidated in areas such as the transfer of biotechnological products, nanotechnology, the pharmaceutical industry, food safety and other areas of common interest.

In this tour that concludes in Cuba, Raisi also visited Venezuela and Nicaragua, where he signed about twenty agreements in each country, respectively.

Iranian authorities assured that this tour consolidates the strategic relations of the Persian nation with important allies in Latin America, who also share common interests in the fight against the United States and its coercive measures against those nations.