Cuban product Heberprot P remains unique in the world

The drug Heberprot-P continues is still the only one of its kind and very effective, 17 years after its registration in the Cuban health registry, on June 8, 2006.

On its Twitter account, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology recalled that Heberprot-P is an innovative and very effective biotechnological drug for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Eduardo Martínez, president of the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma), stated that there is still no other product in the world similar to this.

Heberprot-P is the only one in the world capable of stimulating granulation and accelerated re-epithelialization in diabetic foot ulcers, and reduces the healing time of these lesions, thereby reducing the number of debridements and the risk of amputation.

Although its effectiveness has been demonstrated for more than 20 years and some 26 countries have registered it, thus favoring the quality of life of almost 450,000 people, this milestone of Cuban science is renewed to become a better ally for patients.

The Wagner-Merritt scale forms the basis for the treatment plan for diabetic foot ulcers. Depending on the degree of the condition, it will give information about the severity, depth, infection and gangrene.