The First International Cuban Sports Fair will be held from today until next Friday in the capital’s Sports City, with the presence of more than a hundred companies

International Cuban Sports Fair gets underway in Havana

A total of 110 entities will take part in the event, 88 of them Cuban, both state-owned and private, and 22 others from 12 countries.

The areas in which agreements are expected to be signed include repair and maintenance of facilities, organization and sponsorship of sports events, clothing and footwear, cosmetics, nutritional supplements, sports tourism and cutting-edge technology, among others.

In addition to the Business and Investment Forums, there will be conferences by experts, meetings with active and retired athletes, and every day, from 9:00 to 18:00, a recreational sports festival open to the public outside the venue.

During the weekend, all attendees will be able to enter the venue to observe the stands and talk to exhibitors and participants of the Fair.