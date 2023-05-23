Cuba’s parliamentary deputies hold pre-session preparation day

Deputies to Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) are holding a preparatory session on Tuesday, ahead of the second extraordinary session of the tenth legislature, scheduled for May 25.

Issues related to the functioning of the structures of the State and the Government, as well as the study of several legislations are on the agenda of the parliamentarians, more than 64 percent of whom are carrying out this responsibility for the first time.

According to the Secretary of the National Assembly, Homero Acosta, this renewal represents a challenge, since it is necessary to provide all the training to the deputies.

However, he valued that it is also a strength, due to the quality of the people who occupy these positions, who can contribute a lot to the debates and the work carried out by the Legislative.

This Tuesday, the day will begin with a lecture by the President of the Parliament, Esteban Lazo, which will be followed by other issues such as the constitutional design of the State and elements of the Magna Carta, which will be given by Deputy José Luis Toledo.

They should also devote space to the laws that regulate the functioning of the different structures of the People’s Power, from the National Assembly to the municipalities; as well as to deepen in the characteristics of the legislative exercise, one of the fundamental aspects of the work of parliamentarians.

The organization and functioning of the provincial government and the relations of these structures with the municipalities are other topics to be covered.