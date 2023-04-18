Cuba reinforces fight against pattern of cultural colonization

Luis Morlotte

In a meeting held today in the western province of Artemisa, Luis Morlotte, president of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), made a call to be alert to the pressures exerted by said cultural colonization, a scenario in which the defense of identity and traditions must be strengthened.

Casa de las Américas’ vice president Jaime Gómez highlighted the confrontation of the growing cultural colonization as the essence of the program. According to him, maintaining a constant critical analysis of the imposition of individualism promulgated by capitalist ideology is crucial.

Morlotte affirmed in this regard that they are working on the program “Sow ideas, sow awareness”, allegorical to a phrase by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, inviting Cubans to maintain cultural resistance.

This initiative’s main objective is the promotion of roots and national heritage through workshops in educational and media institutions and in families to deal with the consumption of banal content.