US Coast Guard Returns 27 Irregular Cuban Migrants

The US Coast Guard Service returned to Cuba 27 irregular migrants, according to the Cuban Interior Ministry.

The irregulars were brought to the Orozco harbor in Bahia Honda locality, western Artemisa province. The group was made up of 25 men and 2 women who had attempted two previous illegal departures from Cuba; they were intercepted by the US Coast Guard on the sea.

Most of the individuals are from the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Holguin.

Some 2 thousand 642 irregular Cuban migrants have been returned this year by the US Coast Guard.

Cuba maintains its commitment to a regular, safe and orderly migration.