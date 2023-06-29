Repatriation requirement for Cuban athletes abroad eliminated

The Cuban Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) on Thursday confirmed the elimination of the repatriation requirement for Cuban athletes living abroad to participate in national tournaments.

According to a press release published on Inder’s Twitter account, “after the necessary steps have been taken, we inform that repatriation is no longer a requirement for Cuban residents abroad to participate in national events organized by Inder.”

Inder’s decision will cover all sports, including baseball, which until now had been the discipline that had raised more debates among fans, followers and the Cuban population in general.

According to the digital media Jit, an Inder publication, the measure is part of efforts to take advantage of all talents trained by revolutionary sports institutions, both to give shine to the domestic games and to the teams that represent the country.

From now on, it will be up to the national commissions to update the regulations of their competitions, so that this decision will take effect immediately, Inder said.