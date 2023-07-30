Cubans commemorate the Day of the Martyrs of the Revolution

Cubans commemorate today the Day of the Martyrs of the Revolution, a date chosen to honor all those who fell for national sovereignty and in remembrance of the assassinations of Frank País and Raúl Pujol.

Day of the Martyrs of the Revolution

The young men were captured as a result of a denunciation and brutally riddled with bullets by Batista’s repressive corps in Santiago de Cuba, where citizen resistance was gaining more and more strength.

With the death of Frank País, the 26th of July Movement lost its Chief of Action and Sabotage and at the same time one of its most exceptional combatants whose integrity, intelligence and courage made him worthy of the admiration of all those around him.

País organized the November 30 uprising in Santiago de Cuba in support of the expeditionaries of the Granma yacht, who disembarked on December 2, 1956 near Las Coloradas beach.

Upon learning of the young man’s death, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro described him as “the most valuable, the most useful, the most extraordinary of our combatants”.

On July 31, 1957, during his burial, a popular demonstration took place in Santiago de Cuba, his hometown, which gave impetus to the insurrectional movement throughout Cuba.

The Day of the Martyrs of the Revolution in the Caribbean country synthesizes the perennial tribute of remembrance and respect to the more than 20 thousand 000 Cubans who lost their lives in the effort to overthrow the tyrant Fulgencio Batista, continuity of those who launched the struggles for national liberation in 1868 and 1895.