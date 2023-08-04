Caribbean to face high temperatures in the coming months

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) warned that temperatures in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans might remain well above their usual average for the next three months.

As a result, heat stress in the Caribbean will continue to grow as temperatures, humidity and the frequency of heat waves increase.

The organization warned in its latest bulletin that a short-term drought began on July 1 in Aruba, Bonnaire and Curaçao, as well as in Belize and the eastern areas of the Dominican Republic.

CariCOF also forecast that temperatures will continue to be higher than normal in the Caribbean region between November 2023 and January 2024.